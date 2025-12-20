Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Acquired by Rockingstone Advisors LLC

Rockingstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,677.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,241,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,997,000 after buying an additional 4,089,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4,275.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,564,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,352 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,221,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,309,000 after acquiring an additional 912,514 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,733,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,182,000 after acquiring an additional 482,160 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA VO opened at $292.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $298.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.24 and a 200 day moving average of $286.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

