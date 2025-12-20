Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Position Increased by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.8% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $25,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.7% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 67.6% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 28,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,427,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 22,046 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.56, for a total value of $12,424,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 84,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,404,976.52. The trade was a 20.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.26, for a total value of $622,379.08. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,698,558.62. This trade represents a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,271 shares of company stock valued at $86,507,282. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of TMO stock opened at $567.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $569.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.