Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (ONEQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.147 per share on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This is a 7.3% increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Up 1.2%
NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $91.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.03. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $94.49.
About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
