Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (ONEQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.147 per share on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This is a 7.3% increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $91.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.03. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $94.49.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks. The Fund uses statistical sampling techniques that take into account such factors as capitalization, industry exposures, dividend yield, price/earnings (P/E) ratio, price/book (P/B) ratio, and earnings growth to create a portfolio of securities listed in the index that have a similar investment profile to the entire the Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.