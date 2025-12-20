Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases 160,109 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,109 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $38,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.1% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

VEA opened at $61.84 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $184.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.12.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

