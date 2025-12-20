State Street Corporation (STT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 on January 12th

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.84 per share by the asset manager on Monday, January 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd.

State Street has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. State Street has a payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect State Street to earn $10.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

State Street Stock Performance

STT opened at $128.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. State Street has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $131.36.

State Street Company Profile

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

