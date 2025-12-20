Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 9th

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th.

Toll Brothers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Toll Brothers has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $15.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL stock opened at $139.80 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $149.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.61.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 12.28%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

