Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This is a 5.9% increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.4%annually over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 65.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Up 5.0%

NYSE IVR opened at $8.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of ($22.71) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 151.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,295,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 780,225 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 134.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 964,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 553,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 70,151 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 29,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 194,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 57,365 shares during the period. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE: IVR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities. The company’s portfolio is weighted toward agency-guaranteed RMBS issued or guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae. By focusing on collateral backed by federal agencies, Invesco Mortgage Capital seeks to generate attractive returns while managing credit risk through securities that carry explicit or implicit government guarantees.

To enhance its portfolio yield, the company employs leverage through repurchase agreements, warehouse facilities and debt financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.