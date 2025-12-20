SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN) SVP Michael Pisetsky Sells 19,600 Shares of Stock

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) SVP Michael Pisetsky sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $394,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 231,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,672,704.40. This trade represents a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SiBone Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 6.62. SiBone has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.29 million, a PE ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Get SiBone alerts:

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SiBone had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiBone will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SiBone News Summary

Positive Sentiment: Canaccord raised its price target on SIBN from $26 to $27 and maintained a Buy rating, signaling stronger upside expectations that support further upside for the shares. Read More.

Canaccord raised its price target on SIBN from $26 to $27 and maintained a Buy rating, signaling stronger upside expectations that support further upside for the shares. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Truist increased its price target from $21 to $23 and kept a Buy rating, adding incremental broker support for the stock’s near-term rally. Read More.

Truist increased its price target from $21 to $23 and kept a Buy rating, adding incremental broker support for the stock’s near-term rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Needham published a bullish forecast calling for strong price appreciation for SIBN, adding another institutional voice to the buy-side narrative. Read More.

Needham published a bullish forecast calling for strong price appreciation for SIBN, adding another institutional voice to the buy-side narrative. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market headlines reported SIBN trading up roughly 5.4% after analyst upgrades, reflecting immediate market reaction to the research updates and lifting momentum. Read More.

Market headlines reported SIBN trading up roughly 5.4% after analyst upgrades, reflecting immediate market reaction to the research updates and lifting momentum. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 18,542 shares at an average price of $20.15 (total ~$373,621); the filing shows his holding decreased about 9.1%. Insider selling can raise short-term concern about insider conviction, even if sales are for personal reasons. Read More.

CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 18,542 shares at an average price of $20.15 (total ~$373,621); the filing shows his holding decreased about 9.1%. Insider selling can raise short-term concern about insider conviction, even if sales are for personal reasons. Read More. Negative Sentiment: SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 19,600 shares at an average of $20.15 (total ~$394,940); his position fell ~7.8% after the trade. Multiple insider disposals the same day can amplify investor caution. Read More.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiBone

Here are the key news stories impacting SiBone this week:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of SiBone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of SiBone during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in SiBone during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SiBone in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in SiBone by 862.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SiBone from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SiBone from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SiBone from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SiBone in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of SiBone from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiBone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SiBone

SiBone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Si-BONE, Inc is a commercial?stage medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of implant systems to treat degenerative conditions of the sacroiliac (SI) joint. Its flagship product, the iFuse Implant System, consists of triangular titanium implants that are inserted via a minimally invasive surgical procedure to stabilize the SI joint and alleviate chronic lower back and buttock pain.

FDA?cleared in 2012, the iFuse portfolio has expanded to include the iFuse-3D and iFuse-3Di devices, which feature a porous, 3D-printed surface to promote bone ongrowth and biological fixation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiBone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiBone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.