Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO) Insider Robert Rush Sells 23,594 Shares

Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) insider Robert Rush sold 23,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $269,679.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 98,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,506.01. This represents a 19.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Two Harbors Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.20. Two Harbors Investments Corp has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09.

Get Two Harbors Investments alerts:

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Two Harbors Investments had a negative net margin of 44.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of ($18.67) million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investments Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Two Harbors Investments Dividend Announcement

Two Harbors Investments News Roundup

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.9%. Two Harbors Investments’s payout ratio is -54.40%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Two Harbors Investments this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Two Harbors Investments from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investments from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research raised Two Harbors Investments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Two Harbors Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TWO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,583,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,196 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,558,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 45.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,535,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,062 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,649,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,540,000 after buying an additional 815,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investments during the third quarter worth about $5,325,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investments Corp. is a mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) that primarily invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, as well as non-agency residential mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights and credit risk transfer securities. The company seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders by employing leverage to enhance net interest income derived from its portfolio of high-quality fixed-income assets.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Two Harbors operates through a self-managed platform that combines portfolio management, risk-management and securitization expertise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.