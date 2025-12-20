Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO) Insider Robert Rush Sells 23,594 Shares

Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) insider Robert Rush sold 23,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $269,679.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 98,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,506.01. This represents a 19.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Two Harbors Investments Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.20. Two Harbors Investments Corp has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09.
Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Two Harbors Investments had a negative net margin of 44.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of ($18.67) million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investments Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
Two Harbors Investments Dividend Announcement
Two Harbors Investments News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Two Harbors Investments this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Acquisition by UWM provides an exit and liquidity event; the deal terms call for TWO shareholders to receive 2.3328 shares of UWM Class A for each TWO share, which sparked the initial sharp price rise as investors priced the takeover. Mortgage lender UWM Holdings to buy Two Harbors Investment in $1.3 billion deal
- Positive Sentiment: TWO announced a quarterly common dividend of $0.34 (annualized yield ~12%), which supports income investors and likely underpins buy interest ahead of the Jan. 5 record/ex?dividend timing. TWO Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
- Positive Sentiment: Macro tailwinds for mREITs — easing mortgage rates and potential Fed cuts — improve the sector outlook and provide a constructive backdrop for TWO post?deal. Mortgage Rates Continue to Ease: 3 mREIT Stocks to Bet on for 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyses of TWO’s convertible/debenture securities (TWOD) and whether they can be called post?transaction are complex; bondholder outcomes may affect capital structure but aren’t an immediate stock catalyst. TWOD: Exploring If The Bonds Can Be Called After The Two Harbors Acquisition
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options activity and high volume indicate traders are positioning for continued volatility around the deal and dividend dates; this can amplify moves but is not a directional fundamental change. Two Harbors Investments Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TWO)
- Neutral Sentiment: Several market writeups and explainer pieces have tried to reconcile the recent 12–16% intraday moves, useful for context but secondary to the deal and legal risks. Why Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s (TWO) Stock Is Up 12.36%
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple shareholder investigations and class?action alerts (Kahn Swick & Foti, The M&A Class Action Firm, The Ademi Firm) allege the sale price/process may be inadequate — this increases legal/approval risk and can pressure the stock until resolved. Two Harbors Investment Investor Alert — KSF M&A Class Action Firm investigation Ademi Firm investigation
- Negative Sentiment: Maxim Group downgraded TWO from Buy to Hold, citing deal/valuation or risk concerns — a visible sell?side change that can weigh on investor sentiment. Maxim Group downgrades Two Harbors Investment (TWO)
- Negative Sentiment: Commentary highlighting merger?related uncertainty and share price volatility underscores execution and regulatory/approval risks that could keep TWO’s trading range choppy. Two Harbors: UWMC Merger Brings Uncertainty Amid Share Price Volatility
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Two Harbors Investments from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investments from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research raised Two Harbors Investments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Two Harbors Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TWO
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,583,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,196 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,558,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 45.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,535,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,062 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,649,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,540,000 after buying an additional 815,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investments during the third quarter worth about $5,325,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Two Harbors Investments Company Profile
Two Harbors Investments Corp. is a mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) that primarily invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, as well as non-agency residential mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights and credit risk transfer securities. The company seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders by employing leverage to enhance net interest income derived from its portfolio of high-quality fixed-income assets.
Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Two Harbors operates through a self-managed platform that combines portfolio management, risk-management and securitization expertise.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Two Harbors Investments
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/15 – 12/19
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Nike Beats on Earnings But Struggles in China and Faces Tariffs
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Is the AI Boom a Bubble? These 2 Dividend Stocks Say No
Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.