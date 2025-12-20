Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Cowen

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EYPT. Mizuho set a $28.00 price objective on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $17.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.67. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $19.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.95% and a negative return on equity of 76.13%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,636.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 218.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of ocular diseases. The company’s proprietary platform centers on sustained-release formulations designed to improve drug delivery to the posterior segment of the eye, addressing conditions that often require repeated intravitreal injections or intensive topical regimens. Eyepoint’s commercial strategy combines in-house sales and marketing capabilities with targeted partnerships to bring its therapies to ophthalmologists and retina specialists across the United States.

Eyepoint’s lead products include YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant indicated for the prevention of relapse in non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension approved for postoperative inflammation following ocular surgery.

