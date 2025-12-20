LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Ann Varanakis Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) insider Ann Varanakis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 315,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,709. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of LFST opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $363.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.06 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LFST has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Zacks Research cut LifeStance Health Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) is a leading provider of outpatient mental health services in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates a growing network of clinics that deliver integrated, patient-centered psychological and psychiatric care. LifeStance’s mission is to expand access to high-quality mental health treatment by combining evidence-based therapy modalities with personalized treatment plans.

The company’s service offerings include individual, family, and group psychotherapy, psychiatric medication management, psychological assessment, and telehealth services.

