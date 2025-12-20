OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Raised to Strong-Buy at DA Davidson

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OCFC. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 1.4%

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.10. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $93.08 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,388,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,553 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,226.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 464,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after buying an additional 429,259 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at about $5,182,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth about $3,587,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,662,653 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,213,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Get Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OCFC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Toms River, New Jersey, that provides a full range of community banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank. Established in the early 20th century, the company has built its business around serving the deposit, lending and wealth management needs of individuals, small businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations across New Jersey and portions of New York.

The company’s core activities include accepting consumer and business deposits, making commercial, municipal and consumer loans, and offering residential mortgage financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.