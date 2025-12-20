Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RCAT. Wall Street Zen lowered Red Cat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Red Cat from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Cat in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

RCAT stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. Red Cat has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $16.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.94 million, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Cat will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Moe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,026.43. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Cat by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,506,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,929 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Red Cat by 15.3% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,037,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after buying an additional 269,942 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Red Cat during the third quarter valued at about $19,739,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Red Cat during the third quarter valued at about $17,286,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Cat by 142.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after buying an additional 974,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) is a technology holding company that develops and delivers advanced robotics, autonomy, and sensing solutions for defense, national security, public safety and commercial customers. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, the company brings together a portfolio of specialized operating businesses focused on unmanned aerial systems (UAS), mission management software, precision mapping sensors and engineering services.

Through its UAS segment, Red Cat designs and manufactures small to medium-sized fixed-wing and vertical-takeoff drones that support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

