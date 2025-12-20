KeyCorp Upgrades Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Strong-Buy

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KTOS. B. Riley downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $74.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $80.00 target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of KTOS opened at $75.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.97 and a beta of 1.14. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $112.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.12.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.27, for a total value of $119,515.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 57,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,270.72. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott I. Anderson sold 15,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $1,147,528.51. Following the transaction, the director owned 66,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,942,546.34. The trade was a 18.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 472,711 shares of company stock worth $35,730,005 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.7% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

