COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Cut to Strong Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, COSCO SHIPPING currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

About COSCO SHIPPING

CICOY opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.56. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) is the international trading name of a major Chinese state-owned integrated shipping and logistics company. The firm provides ocean transport and related maritime services across a broad range of cargo types, and it operates as part of China’s strategic shipping sector. The company’s activities cover container liner shipping, dry bulk and tanker services, terminal operations, and integrated logistics solutions that support global trade flows.

Core services include scheduled container shipping on major east–west and regional trade lanes, bulk carrier and tanker operations for commodity transport, and ownership or management of port terminals and stevedoring facilities.

