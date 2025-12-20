Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Fox Advisors

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Fox Advisors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CART. BMO Capital Markets raised Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Maplebear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.21.

Maplebear Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:CART opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. Maplebear has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Maplebear had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Maplebear will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris Rogers sold 9,259 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $392,303.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348,715.60. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fidji Simo sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $120,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 570,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,601,937.60. This represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 20,416 shares of company stock worth $841,760 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Maplebear by 7.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,055,000 after purchasing an additional 72,643 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,157,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,583,000 after buying an additional 845,070 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maplebear in the second quarter valued at $391,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Maplebear by 261.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 99,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 72,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Maplebear during the second quarter worth $97,351,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear, Inc, doing business as Instacart, operates a leading online grocery and essentials marketplace that connects consumers, retail partners and personal shoppers through its digital platform. The company enables customers to order groceries, household items and specialty products for same-day or scheduled delivery, as well as in-store pickup. By integrating its technology with retailers’ existing inventory and point-of-sale systems, Maplebear streamlines the shopping experience and provides real-time availability and pricing.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, Maplebear has grown from a regional startup to a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker CART.

