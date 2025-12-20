RTX Corporation $RTX Position Reduced by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in RTX by 101.1% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 45.3% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $182.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.37 and its 200-day moving average is $160.38. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $183.24. The company has a market cap of $244.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 55.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 target price on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RTX from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.18.

About RTX

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

