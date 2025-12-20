TradeWell Securities LLC. Purchases 3,484 Shares of Nucor Corporation $NUE

TradeWell Securities LLC. raised its position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Nucor comprises about 1.3% of TradeWell Securities LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TradeWell Securities LLC.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 51.4% during the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in Nucor by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 49.8% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Nucor from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.60.

Nucor Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $158.78 on Friday. Nucor Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 9,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $1,367,873.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,436.08. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $1,049,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,914. The trade was a 6.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,628. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor’s operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value?added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

