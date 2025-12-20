Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92,540 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 3,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $84.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.90. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.93.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 31.75%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,366.77. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $126,553.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $911,323. This trade represents a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

