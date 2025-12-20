Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 35,694 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,694 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,277.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Up 3.9%

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $49.85 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $42.98 and a 52 week high of $71.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.32.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

