Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 4,798 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,133,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 253,900.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.71 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $107.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.52.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

