Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys Shares of 52,962 Valley National Bancorp $VLY

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,791,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,242,000 after purchasing an additional 499,647 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 101.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,218,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,308,000 after buying an additional 5,147,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 43.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,214,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,810,000 after buying an additional 3,091,169 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 55.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,694,000 after buying an additional 1,708,364 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,810,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,031,000 after buying an additional 179,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLY. Wall Street Zen raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.37.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $12.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.47 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey, offering a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking products and services. Through its banking subsidiary, Valley National Bank, the company provides deposit accounts, residential and commercial lending, mortgage services, treasury and cash management, foreign exchange and trade finance solutions. Complementary wealth management and insurance offerings round out its financial services platform, catering to individual, small-business and corporate clients.

Tracing its roots to the establishment of Wayne National Bank in 1927, Valley has grown into one of the largest banks in New Jersey by both assets and deposit share.

