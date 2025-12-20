Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.100-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 8.1%

WGO stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The RV manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.51 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael J. Happe sold 7,105 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $294,004.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 347,501 shares in the company, valued at $14,379,591.38. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sara E. Armbruster purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.27 per share, for a total transaction of $108,729.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,935.02. This trade represents a 23.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stores Impacting Winnebago Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Winnebago Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 revenue beat and top?line growth — Winnebago reported quarterly revenue of about $702.7 million, roughly +12.3% year?over?year, and reported earnings that beat Street estimates, driven by stronger motorhome and towable RV sales. Yahoo: Winnebago Beats Expectations

Q1 revenue beat and top?line growth — Winnebago reported quarterly revenue of about $702.7 million, roughly +12.3% year?over?year, and reported earnings that beat Street estimates, driven by stronger motorhome and towable RV sales. Positive Sentiment: Return to profitability and margin gains — Management cited improved cost discipline and higher vehicle mix that helped the company swing to a profit and improve gross margins versus the prior year. Press Release: Q1 Results

Return to profitability and margin gains — Management cited improved cost discipline and higher vehicle mix that helped the company swing to a profit and improve gross margins versus the prior year. Positive Sentiment: Board/governance and shareholder return actions — The board named John Murabito as chair and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share, a directly supportive item for income?seeking investors. GlobeNewswire: Board & Dividend

Board/governance and shareholder return actions — The board named John Murabito as chair and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share, a directly supportive item for income?seeking investors. Neutral Sentiment: FY?2026 guidance is a mixed picture — Management set EPS guidance of $2.10–$2.80 and revenue guidance of $2.8–$3.0 billion; the range overlaps consensus but is wide, leaving room for investor interpretation on the pace of recovery and margin sustainability. Guidance Details

FY?2026 guidance is a mixed picture — Management set EPS guidance of $2.10–$2.80 and revenue guidance of $2.8–$3.0 billion; the range overlaps consensus but is wide, leaving room for investor interpretation on the pace of recovery and margin sustainability. Neutral Sentiment: Call/transcript available — Management hosted an earnings call (transcript published) where analysts pressed on margins, inventory and cash flow — useful for parsing management’s cadence but not a single market mover by itself. Earnings Call Transcript

Call/transcript available — Management hosted an earnings call (transcript published) where analysts pressed on margins, inventory and cash flow — useful for parsing management’s cadence but not a single market mover by itself. Negative Sentiment: Operating profitability and cash flow remain under pressure — some reports note operating profit narrowed materially and operating cash flow fell year?over?year, plus cash balances declined; these weak internal cash metrics are a potential concern for sustainable margin improvement. QuiverQuant: Cash Flow & Operating Profit Notes

Operating profitability and cash flow remain under pressure — some reports note operating profit narrowed materially and operating cash flow fell year?over?year, plus cash balances declined; these weak internal cash metrics are a potential concern for sustainable margin improvement. Negative Sentiment: Insider and institutional moves to monitor — the quarter’s filings show at least one insider sale and mixed institutional positioning changes; investors may watch insider/institutional activity for conviction. QuiverQuant: Insider & Institutional Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 331,000 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 126,537 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 90,519 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 15.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,255 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 9.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,041 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 766 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and specialty vehicles, headquartered in Forest City, Iowa. Since its founding in 1958, the company has gained recognition for its motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth-wheel products under the Winnebago and Grand Design brands. Its portfolio also includes towable RVs, camper vans and commercial vehicles tailored for healthcare, government and mobile retail applications.

In addition to vehicle production, Winnebago Industries maintains an extensive dealer and service network across the United States and Canada, supplemented by parts distribution centers and customer support resources.

