Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.72 million. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Scholastic’s conference call:

Scholastic closed two sale?leaseback transactions unlocking $400+ million of net proceeds, the board raised the open?market buyback authorization to $150 million , and management said returning capital to shareholders is the top priority with Free Cash Flow now expected to exceed $430 million .

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The company has a market capitalization of $678.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -121.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Scholastic in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scholastic has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 160.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 157,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 96,998 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Scholastic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 164,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Scholastic by 457.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 66,798 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 16.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) is a global company dedicated to children’s publishing, education technology and distribution services. The company’s core business encompasses three primary segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Technology, and International operations. Through its publishing arm, Scholastic produces and distributes a wide range of children’s books, novels, nonfiction titles and classroom magazines under well-known imprints such as Scholastic Press, Graphix and Chicken House.

