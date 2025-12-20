Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $123.51 million during the quarter.

Here are the key takeaways from Uxin’s conference call:

Get Uxin alerts:

Retail transaction volume reached 14,020 units in Q3 (+134% YoY) and management guides Q4 > 18,500 units and full?year 2025 > 50,000 units, signaling continued high top?line growth.

in Q3 (+134% YoY) and management guides Q4 > units and full?year 2025 > units, signaling continued high top?line growth. Profitability is improving — Q3 gross margin rose to a three?year high of 7.5% and adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to RMB 5.3m , with a long?term gross margin target of about 10% .

and adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to , with a long?term gross margin target of about . Nationwide expansion is accelerating — Uxin now operates five superstores, completed its three 2025 openings, has government partnerships for large new sites, and plans to open 4–6 more superstores in 2026 with new stores typically expected to break even in ~9 months.

more superstores in 2026 with new stores typically expected to break even in ~9 months. ASP declined to RMB 58k (from RMB 74k YoY) as the company shifted to a more affordable inventory mix; management says volume growth offset revenue impact but a persistent mix change could pressure per?unit economics.

Uxin Price Performance

NASDAQ UXIN opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.05 million, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. Uxin has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $5.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on UXIN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Uxin in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “sell (e+)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uxin currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Report on UXIN

More Uxin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uxin this week:

About Uxin

(Get Free Report)

Uxin Limited is a China-based online and offline used car e-commerce platform that connects vehicle buyers and sellers through an integrated digital marketplace. Headquartered in Beijing, the company operates a network of physical used-car malls alongside its proprietary online platform, enabling customers to browse, inspect and purchase pre-owned vehicles with transparency and convenience.

The company’s core business activities encompass sourcing, quality assurance and distribution of used vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.