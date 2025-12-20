Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $123.51 million during the quarter.
Here are the key takeaways from Uxin’s conference call:
- Retail transaction volume reached 14,020 units in Q3 (+134% YoY) and management guides Q4 > 18,500 units and full?year 2025 > 50,000 units, signaling continued high top?line growth.
- Profitability is improving — Q3 gross margin rose to a three?year high of 7.5% and adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to RMB 5.3m, with a long?term gross margin target of about 10%.
- Nationwide expansion is accelerating — Uxin now operates five superstores, completed its three 2025 openings, has government partnerships for large new sites, and plans to open 4–6 more superstores in 2026 with new stores typically expected to break even in ~9 months.
- ASP declined to RMB 58k (from RMB 74k YoY) as the company shifted to a more affordable inventory mix; management says volume growth offset revenue impact but a persistent mix change could pressure per?unit economics.
Uxin Price Performance
NASDAQ UXIN opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.05 million, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. Uxin has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $5.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
More Uxin News
Here are the key news stories impacting Uxin this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q3 transaction volume surged — Uxin reported 15,904 units for the quarter, up 125.7% year-over-year and 37.0% sequentially, signaling strong demand and accelerating retail throughput. Uxin Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2025 and Announces Entry into Definitive Agreement for Financing
- Positive Sentiment: Retail sales and new superstores drove growth — coverage highlights that new “superstores” helped a material surge in used-car sales in Q3, supporting faster revenue and retail transaction expansion. Uxin posts strong Q3 2025 growth as new superstores drive used-car sales surge
- Positive Sentiment: Record retail transactions and revenue called out by analysts — company commentary and press coverage emphasized record growth in retail transactions and revenue in Q3, reinforcing the narrative of operational momentum. Uxin Ltd (UXIN) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Growth in Retail Transactions and Revenue
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue beat but EPS still negative — the company reported revenue of $123.51M for the quarter and EPS of ($0.03). Strong revenue growth reduces execution risk, but continued loss per share keeps profitability questions open. Uxin posted its earnings results on Thursday
- Neutral Sentiment: Company announced entry into a definitive financing agreement — the deal should address near-term liquidity needs, but terms and timing determine how much it improves the balance sheet. Uxin Limited: Uxin Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2025 and Announces Entry into Definitive Agreement for Financing
- Neutral Sentiment: Management provided updated FY/Q4 2025 guidance items in filings, but public summaries lack clear numeric detail — investors should watch for an explicit guidance release or analyst updates. View Press Release
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade cites unresolved balance-sheet issues — a Seeking Alpha piece downgraded the stock, arguing that operational improvements aren’t sufficient to fix leverage/liquidity risks, which can cap multiple expansion until financing concludes and deleveraging is evident. Uxin: Operating Progress Isn’t Fixing The Balance Sheet (Downgrade)
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript available — investors can review management’s tone on inventory, margins, financing progress and store rollout in the full call transcript for forward-looking color. Uxin Limited (UXIN) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
About Uxin
Uxin Limited is a China-based online and offline used car e-commerce platform that connects vehicle buyers and sellers through an integrated digital marketplace. Headquartered in Beijing, the company operates a network of physical used-car malls alongside its proprietary online platform, enabling customers to browse, inspect and purchase pre-owned vehicles with transparency and convenience.
The company’s core business activities encompass sourcing, quality assurance and distribution of used vehicles.
Read More
