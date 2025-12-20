NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Boosted by Grant Private Wealth Management Inc

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 84,191 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 12.8% of Grant Private Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. CICC Research increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $63,605,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,049,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,160,699.19. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,163,974 shares of company stock worth $396,087,917. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.