NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Reduced by Graphene Investments SAS

Graphene Investments SAS lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 4.1% of Graphene Investments SAS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $63,605,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,049,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,160,699.19. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,163,974 shares of company stock valued at $396,087,917. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.93. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. S&P Equity Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.14.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

