GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd Takes $28.90 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd acquired a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 154,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,901,000. NVIDIA comprises 2.9% of GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 479.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 186,855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,863,000 after purchasing an additional 154,604 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,388 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 103,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock opened at $180.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.29. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $13,575,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,258,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,717,437,325.03. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total transaction of $14,772,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,574,443 shares in the company, valued at $290,720,899.95. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,163,974 shares of company stock worth $396,087,917. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.14.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

