Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Shares Up 28.7% – What’s Next?

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 28.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. 1,024,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 959% from the average session volume of 96,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Neutral Sentiment: Copper Fox publicly congratulated Teck and Anglo American on receiving Canadian regulatory approval for their transaction — a consolidation event in the copper space that could influence investor sentiment toward copper exposure but does not directly change Copper Fox’s project portfolio or near-term development plans. Copper Fox Metals Congratulates Teck Resources and Anglo American as Canadian Regulatory Approval Is Received

Copper Fox Metals Trading Down 5.2%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$316.32 million, a P/E ratio of -507.85 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Copper Fox Metals

Copper Fox Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in the Liard Mining District of British Columbia; Van Dyke, an advanced stage in-situ copper recovery project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Arizona; Sombrero Butte project located in the northeast of Tucson, Arizona; and Mineral Mountain copper project, which is located in Florence, Arizona.

