Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading 50% Higher – Here’s Why

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 50% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 336,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 738,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Azincourt Energy Trading Down 33.3%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.61.

About Azincourt Energy

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Azincourt Uranium Inc and changed its name to Azincourt Energy Corp.

