Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 247.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,338.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 647.3% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $2,199,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 63,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,368.09. This represents a 31.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 38,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $2,741,782.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,760.69. This trade represents a 63.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 274,981 shares of company stock worth $20,138,516 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.1%

Monster Beverage stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.96.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 21.65%.The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company’s product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen’s Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.