Louisbourg Investments Inc. Sells 5,600 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Louisbourg Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 22.0% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 11,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $1,265,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $7,949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,001,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $255,355,000 after purchasing an additional 30,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,268,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,310,081,000 after purchasing an additional 51,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $182.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.36 and a 52-week high of $185.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.51.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.20. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.47%.The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Barclays upped their target price on Ross Stores from $164.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.56.

In related news, CMO Karen Fleming sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $437,131.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 88,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,169,865.15. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $5,745,246.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,153 shares in the company, valued at $22,944,338. This represents a 20.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 48,720 shares of company stock worth $7,154,172 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off?price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand?name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

