Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF $NEAR

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Trading Up 1.2%

BATS NEAR opened at $51.02 on Friday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average is $51.10.

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

