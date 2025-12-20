Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,587 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC now owns 74,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 89.5% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 50,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $50.68.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

