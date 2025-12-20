iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Shares Purchased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 208.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $209.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.65. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $213.53. The firm has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

