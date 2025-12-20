Head-To-Head Comparison: New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) vs. International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL)

International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Free Report) and New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for International Land Alliance and New World Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Land Alliance 0 0 0 0 0.00 New World Development 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Land Alliance and New World Development”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Land Alliance $8.10 million 4.17 $3.05 million ($0.05) -5.64 New World Development $3.55 billion 0.15 -$1.97 billion N/A N/A

International Land Alliance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New World Development.

Risk & Volatility

International Land Alliance has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New World Development has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares International Land Alliance and New World Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Land Alliance -196.48% -41.90% -18.15% New World Development N/A N/A N/A

Summary

New World Development beats International Land Alliance on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc. operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; enhance the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products. In addition, it is involved in the duty-free operation and general trading, civil engineering, loyalty program, modern logistics, land development, marketing, promotion, fashion retailing and trading, and piling and ground investigation businesses; and development and operation of sports park. Further, the company manages Hong Kong convention and exhibition centre; operates toll roads, club houses, golf and tennis academies, and shopping malls; operates department stores; and provides information technology, endoscopic, healthcare, training course, ticketing, financial, project management and consultancy, retail and corporate sales, management, culture and recreation, advertising, building construction, estate agency, wellness and rehabilitation, endoscopic, carpark management, supply chain management, and catering services, as well as property management, business, and investment consultancy services. Additionally, it offers elderly residential places and services; property agency, management, and consultancy services; and undertakes foundation works. The company also invests in, owns, and operates hotel properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Southeast Asia. New World Development Company Limited was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

