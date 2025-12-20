GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Bought by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. GE Vernova accounts for approximately 1.4% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in GE Vernova by 1.5% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on GE Vernova from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $710.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $816.00 target price on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday. Finally, Melius upgraded GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $690.56.

NYSE:GEV opened at $658.03 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.25 and a 52 week high of $731.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $601.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $588.26. The company has a market capitalization of $178.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.71.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. This is a boost from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

