LOFI Price Tops $0.0062 on Exchanges (LOFI)

LOFI (LOFI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. LOFI has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and $323.49 thousand worth of LOFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LOFI token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LOFI has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LOFI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88,214.43 or 0.99974182 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87,912.07 or 0.99590449 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LOFI Token Profile

LOFI’s genesis date was November 21st, 2024. LOFI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LOFI’s official Twitter account is @lofitheyeti. The official website for LOFI is lofitheyeti.com.

LOFI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LOFI (LOFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. LOFI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of LOFI is 0.00624197 USD and is up 6.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $323,277.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lofitheyeti.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LOFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LOFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LOFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.