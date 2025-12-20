GoldPro Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.09 Million (GPRO)

GoldPro Token (GPRO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. One GoldPro Token token can currently be bought for about $5.02 or 0.00005571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoldPro Token has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoldPro Token has a total market cap of $11.09 million and $1.81 worth of GoldPro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GoldPro Token

GoldPro Token’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2024. GoldPro Token’s total supply is 4,629,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,208,597 tokens. GoldPro Token’s official Twitter account is @ipmbofficial. The official message board for GoldPro Token is medium.com/@ipmb. The official website for GoldPro Token is ipmb.com.

GoldPro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldPro Token (GPRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Polygon platform. GoldPro Token has a current supply of 4,629,548 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GoldPro Token is 5.02047352 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ipmb.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldPro Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldPro Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldPro Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

