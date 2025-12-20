Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives $45.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.4286.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veracyte from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Veracyte from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th.

Insider Activity at Veracyte

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veracyte

In other news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 13,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $621,941.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,792.64. This represents a 10.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 20,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,029.30. This represents a 59.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 142,984 shares of company stock worth $6,282,692 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 289.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $42.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.95 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.62 million. Veracyte had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.12%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc is a genomic diagnostics company focused on improving diagnostic accuracy and patient care through advanced molecular testing. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company develops and commercializes minimally invasive genomic tests that aid in the diagnosis of thyroid, lung and other diseases. Veracyte’s proprietary platform analyzes gene expression patterns in clinical samples to help physicians make more informed treatment decisions, reducing unnecessary surgeries and improving patient outcomes.

The company’s flagship product, the Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier, is designed to assess thyroid nodules with indeterminate cytology, helping clinicians distinguish benign from suspicious nodules.

Further Reading

