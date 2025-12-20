Brokerages Set Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target at $113.56

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.5556.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $125.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 180.2% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 301.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $98.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $121.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.49.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $485.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.24 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

