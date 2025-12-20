Staked USD0 Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $288.19 (USD0++)

Staked USD0 (USD0++) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last week, Staked USD0 has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Staked USD0 has a market capitalization of $288.19 and approximately $666.06 thousand worth of Staked USD0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Staked USD0 token can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Staked USD0 Token Profile

Staked USD0’s launch date was May 24th, 2024. Staked USD0’s total supply is 524,459,771 tokens and its circulating supply is 305 tokens. Staked USD0’s official Twitter account is @usualmoney. The official message board for Staked USD0 is usual.money/blog. The official website for Staked USD0 is usual.money.

Staked USD0 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bond USD0 (bUSD0) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bond USD0 has a current supply of 524,459,771.03517936. The last known price of Bond USD0 is 0.94430871 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usual.money/.”

