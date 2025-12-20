United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine Rothblatt Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.07, for a total value of $1,014,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,919.10. The trade was a 93.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $517.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $463.63 and a 200-day moving average of $380.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.86. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.98 and a 12 month high of $518.61.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.39 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $545,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 20.9% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 66.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

