PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.96 and last traded at $60.3490, with a volume of 6388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHIN shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PHINIA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PHINIA in a report on Monday. Zacks Research cut PHINIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PHINIA from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.42. PHINIA had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $908.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

In other news, VP Samantha Pombier sold 1,940 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $105,031.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,869 shares in the company, valued at $480,167.66. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hongyong Yang sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $46,819.99. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHIN. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in PHINIA in the third quarter valued at about $3,850,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in PHINIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in PHINIA in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of PHINIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 62,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter worth $2,648,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules.

