Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) Issues Earnings Results

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Heico had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 15.39%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

Heico Stock Performance

Shares of Heico stock opened at $255.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 1.08. Heico has a 12 month low of $174.82 and a 12 month high of $264.71.

Get Heico alerts:

More Heico News

Here are the key news stories impacting Heico this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HEI.A shares. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Heico to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research raised Heico to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HEI.A

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heico news, Director Thomas M. Culligan bought 676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $243.93 per share, with a total value of $164,896.68. Following the purchase, the director owned 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,547.90. This trade represents a 6.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $248.76 per share, for a total transaction of $99,504.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,785.56. This represents a 51.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,933. 9.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heico Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heico Corporation (NYSE: HEI.A) is a diversified aerospace, defense and electronics company headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. The company operates through two primary business segments: the Flight Support Group, which focuses on manufacturing and distributing replacement parts and providing repair and overhaul services for commercial and military aircraft and engines; and the Electronic Technologies Group, which designs and produces high-reliability electronic components, subsystems and sensors for demanding applications.

Products and services include FAA-approved parts and supplemental type certified (STC) solutions, component repair and overhaul, and a range of specialty electronic components and assemblies used in aerospace, defense, space, medical and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.