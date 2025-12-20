Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) Issues Earnings Results

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Heico had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 15.39%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.
Heico Stock Performance
Shares of Heico stock opened at $255.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 1.08. Heico has a 12 month low of $174.82 and a 12 month high of $264.71.
More Heico News
Here are the key news stories impacting Heico this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Reported record results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025: Heico said it delivered record net income, record operating income and record net sales, and beat consensus on the quarter — the core driver cited for the rally. HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Income
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results beat estimates: EPS came in at $1.33 vs. $1.20 expected and revenue of about $1.21B topped consensus, prompting positive headlines and buy-side interest. Heico shares rise as aerospace supplier beats Q4
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Jefferies reiterated/kept a Buy rating on HEI, reinforcing positive sentiment among growth/value-oriented analysts and likely supporting additional buying. Jefferies Keeps Their Buy Rating on HEICO
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage/interpretation pieces and summaries are amplifying the beat — plural outlets (MSN, Yahoo Finance) are explaining why the stock is up, which can accelerate flows but adds no new fundamental information. Why HEICO (HEI) stock is up today
- Neutral Sentiment: An upgrade to “hold” from Zacks was reported — not a bullish upgrade to Buy, so it’s less supportive than Jefferies’ stance. Monitor further analyst revisions for guidance on sentiment sustainability. Zacks upgrade to hold
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector/industry note: One Equity Partners says portfolio company EthosEnergy is selling its aerospace & defense business — relevant to the aftermarket/servicing landscape but not directly tied to Heico’s reported quarter; treat as a watch item. EthosEnergy to Sell Aerospace & Defense Business
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on HEI.A
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Heico news, Director Thomas M. Culligan bought 676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $243.93 per share, with a total value of $164,896.68. Following the purchase, the director owned 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,547.90. This trade represents a 6.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $248.76 per share, for a total transaction of $99,504.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,785.56. This represents a 51.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,933. 9.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Heico Company Profile
Heico Corporation (NYSE: HEI.A) is a diversified aerospace, defense and electronics company headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. The company operates through two primary business segments: the Flight Support Group, which focuses on manufacturing and distributing replacement parts and providing repair and overhaul services for commercial and military aircraft and engines; and the Electronic Technologies Group, which designs and produces high-reliability electronic components, subsystems and sensors for demanding applications.
Products and services include FAA-approved parts and supplemental type certified (STC) solutions, component repair and overhaul, and a range of specialty electronic components and assemblies used in aerospace, defense, space, medical and industrial markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Heico
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/15 – 12/19
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Nike Beats on Earnings But Struggles in China and Faces Tariffs
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Is the AI Boom a Bubble? These 2 Dividend Stocks Say No
Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.