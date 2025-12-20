FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 17.800-19.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 18.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.4 billion-$93.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.7 billion.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FedEx from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.12.
Check Out Our Latest Report on FDX
FedEx Price Performance
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.72%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.86%.
FedEx News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:
- Positive Sentiment: FedEx reported a stronger?than?expected Q2: adjusted EPS $4.82 and revenue ~$23.5B, with management raising FY?2026 guidance (EPS view 17.80–19.00; revenue guidance ~$92.4–93.2B). That beat + guide lift is the primary catalyst supporting today’s gain. FedEx Reports Strong Second Quarter Earnings Growth Year?Over?Year
- Positive Sentiment: Margins and network optimization showed meaningful improvement (higher Express margins, operating?income lift and management pointing to Network 2.0 efficiencies), supporting earnings leverage if volume mix holds. FedEx (FDX) Stock: Shipping Giant Posts Strong Q2 Beat on Cost Cuts and B2B Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street has responded with numerous price?target raises and buy/outperform reiterations (examples: Goldman, Wolfe, Stephens, BofA, Barclays, TD Cowen, Deutsche Bank), adding buying interest into the print. Goldman Sachs adjusts price target on FedEx to $317
- Neutral Sentiment: Market context: broader market moves and holiday?season data (inflation prints, Santa?Rally chatter) are influencing premarket/after?hours volatility around stocks like FedEx; some headlines flagged mixed premarket action despite the beat. Nike, FedEx: After?Hours Stock Moves in Focus
- Neutral Sentiment: Some outlets upgraded FedEx’s fundamental view (Zacks Rank upgrade to #2/Buy) reflecting improving earnings momentum — useful for medium?term conviction but not an immediate guarantee of continued upside. What Makes FedEx (FDX) a New Buy Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Not all analysts turned bullish — Bernstein kept a Hold with a much lower $250 target, reflecting skepticism about upside beyond the guide and limited near?term earnings leverage. That caution could cap gains if momentum fades. FedEx: Strong Quarter and Operational Progress Offset by Cautious Outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Operational/air?safety report: coverage noted an MD?11 grounding-related issue and customer/crew?handling frictions (e.g., slow rebooking of pilots’ hotels), a reminder that air network disruptions can create episodic costs or service impacts. FedEx slow to rebook pilots’ hotel rooms amid MD?11 grounding
- Negative Sentiment: Some commentary/questions explain why shares briefly dipped in parts of the session despite the beat — investors are parsing whether the guidance midpoint leaves limited upside and whether peak?season trends are sustainable. Why FedEx stock is falling despite earnings surprise and price target hikes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FedEx by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,618,898 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $853,372,000 after purchasing an additional 108,426 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $638,203,000 after buying an additional 1,718,278 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235,689 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $527,198,000 after buying an additional 123,190 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,195,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,332,051 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $302,122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.
FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/15 – 12/19
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Nike Beats on Earnings But Struggles in China and Faces Tariffs
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Is the AI Boom a Bubble? These 2 Dividend Stocks Say No
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.