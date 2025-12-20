FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 17.800-19.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 18.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.4 billion-$93.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.7 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FedEx from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.12.

Get FedEx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FDX

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $288.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.24. FedEx has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $295.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.72%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

FedEx News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FedEx by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,618,898 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $853,372,000 after purchasing an additional 108,426 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $638,203,000 after buying an additional 1,718,278 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235,689 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $527,198,000 after buying an additional 123,190 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,195,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,332,051 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $302,122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.