AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.69, but opened at $7.14. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF shares last traded at $6.9060, with a volume of 5,193,923 shares.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Down 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of $918.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the third quarter worth $34,330,000. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,633,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 2,429.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,176,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,753 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 153.4% in the second quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 1,264,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 765,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 986.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 550,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 612,700 shares in the last quarter.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

