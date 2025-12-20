Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $2.10. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $2.3380, with a volume of 31,691,982 shares traded.

Key Stores Impacting Canopy Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Canopy Growth this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGC. Benchmark raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Canopy Growth Stock Down 12.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $545.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $47.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 61.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Corporation will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Canopy Growth

In related news, CEO Luc Mongeau bought 27,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $49,993.58. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 812,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,509.76. This represents a 3.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,075 shares of company stock valued at $36,459. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 4.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 280,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14,498 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 166.1% in the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation is a leading Canadian cannabis company engaged in the production, distribution and sale of both medical and recreational cannabis products. Headquartered in Smiths Falls, Ontario, the company cultivates a diversified portfolio of offerings that includes dried flower, pre-rolled joints, oils, softgel capsules and edibles. Canopy Growth also markets derivative products such as beverages and wellness formulations under a range of brands, aiming to serve both patient and adult-use markets.

The company operates through multiple subsidiaries, including Tweed Inc, Spectrum Therapeutics and Tokyo Smoke, each targeting distinct consumer segments.

