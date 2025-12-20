Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 16323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LUNMF shares. Citigroup started coverage on Lundin Mining in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark cut Lundin Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, December 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Haywood Securities downgraded Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

About Lundin Mining

The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53.

Lundin Mining Corporation is a Canada-based diversified base metals mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mines. The company’s portfolio encompasses copper, nickel, zinc, and lead, with by-products including gold and silver. Through its technical expertise and focus on cost-effective operations, Lundin Mining aims to maximize long-term value while meeting industry standards for safety and environmental stewardship.

Operationally, Lundin Mining holds interests in several producing assets across the Americas and Europe.

