Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 16323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LUNMF shares. Citigroup started coverage on Lundin Mining in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark cut Lundin Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, December 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Haywood Securities downgraded Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Stock Performance
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Corporation is a Canada-based diversified base metals mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mines. The company’s portfolio encompasses copper, nickel, zinc, and lead, with by-products including gold and silver. Through its technical expertise and focus on cost-effective operations, Lundin Mining aims to maximize long-term value while meeting industry standards for safety and environmental stewardship.
Operationally, Lundin Mining holds interests in several producing assets across the Americas and Europe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lundin Mining
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/15 – 12/19
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Nike Beats on Earnings But Struggles in China and Faces Tariffs
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Is the AI Boom a Bubble? These 2 Dividend Stocks Say No
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.