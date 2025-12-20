Analysts Set Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) PT at $1,141.73

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,141.7273.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $1,230.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $951.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,071.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $960.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $830.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

