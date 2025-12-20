Analysts Set Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) PT at $1,141.73

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,141.7273.
LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $1,230.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $951.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.35%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Late?stage trial win — Lilly’s oral GLP?1 pill orforglipron met the primary and all key secondary endpoints in the ATTAIN?MAINTAIN Phase 3 trial, showing patients who switched from Wegovy or Zepbound kept essentially all prior weight loss; Lilly has submitted orforglipron to the FDA for obesity. PR Newswire: Lilly’s orforglipron helped people maintain weight loss
- Positive Sentiment: Program momentum and regulatory progress — Chugai and other releases highlight positive topline Phase 3 results and Lilly’s FDA filing for orforglipron, reinforcing the company’s leadership in oral GLP?1s. This raises prospects for rapid commercial adoption if approved. TipRanks: Chugai highlights positive Phase 3 results
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and upside forecasts — Bank of America and other outlets point to improved quality metrics and forecast material upside (BofA cites potential multi?billion sales for new oral obesity therapies), while Daiwa upgraded LLY — all supportive of higher valuations. Benzinga: BofA sees room for stock upside American Banking News: Daiwa upgrade
- Neutral Sentiment: Pipeline depth — Lilly advanced eloralintide into Phase 3, strengthening its obesity/diabetes pipeline beyond orforglipron; this is strategic for longer?term growth but not an immediate revenue driver. TipRanks: Lilly advances eloralintide into Phase 3
- Neutral Sentiment: Branding/marketing initiatives — Lilly’s consumer outreach (e.g., Olympics tie?ins) supports awareness for new therapies but has unclear near?term financial impact. MM&M: Lilly debuts video featuring Team USA
- Negative Sentiment: Pricing pressure in Canada — Reuters reported Lilly cut prices of Mounjaro and Zepbound in Canada by ~20% or more, which could compress margins or reduce realized revenue per prescription in markets facing tougher pricing/regulatory scrutiny. Reuters: Lilly cuts price of diabetes, weight-loss drugs in Canada
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
